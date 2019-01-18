Kansas Corn 2019 Seed to STEM Workshops to Offer Three Tracks for Science Teachers

The Kansas Corn Commission has announced the dates of its popular 2019 Seed to STEM workshops for middle school and high school science teachers. The workshops will be in Olathe May 30-31 and in Maize June 4-5. Kansas Corn pays the on-site expenses for teachers who are selected to attend the workshop, and gives the teachers over $500 worth of science lab materials upon completion of the workshop.

In its fourth year, the workshop program focuses on teaching labs with corn, biotechnology and ethanol. Seed to STEM will offer three tracks: middle school, high school as well as new Seed to STEM 2.0 tracks, available to those who have previously attended a Seed to STEM workshop.

The Seed to STEM 1.0 workshop will be available to middle school teachers and high school teachers at both locations. The Seed to STEM 2.0 track for high school teachers will be offered only at the Olathe location, and the Seed to STEM 2.0 middle school track will be hosted only at the Maize location.

The applications for Seed to STEM 1.0 middle and high school tracks are due April 1. The applications for the Seed to STEM 2.0 track for teachers who have previously attended a Seed to STEM workshop, are due March 1. Participants will be selected based on the quality of their application. Visit kscorn.com/6-12-training/ to apply.

“Teachers who have attended a Seed to STEM workshop before keep requesting to come back and have asked for more labs,” says Kansas Corn Commission Director of Education Sharon Thielen. “Seed to STEM 2.0 will allow the teachers to learn more labs enabling them to keep the conversation going about the agriculture industry all year long.”

Seed to STEM 2.0 workshop participants will practice up to eight new labs, attend a farm tour and dinner and will have time for collaboration. Teachers selected for the Seed to STEM workshop 1.0 will practice 12 labs that they can use in their classrooms to help students learn about the role agriculture plays in science, attend a farm tour and dinner and visit an ethanol plant.