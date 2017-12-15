Kansas Corn Begins Second Class of Kansas Corn Corps

Kansas Corn kicked off the first session of the Kansas Corn Corps Class 2 this past weekend outside of Junction City at Rock Springs Ranch. Kansas Corn created the program in 2015 as a way for young farmers to network, learn more about the corn industry and develop new business skills that can benefit their own operations in the future.

“Kansas Corn is hosting this program to invest in our young farmers,” says Stacy Mayo-Martinez, Kansas Corn industry relations director. “The Corn Corps participants will walk away from all three sessions with skills they can put back into their operations and are introduced to opportunities to get engaged in various ways to move the corn industry forward.”

The focus of the three-day session was welcoming the new participants, building an understanding of their strengths, understanding their roles as young farmers and learning more about the state, national and international corn industries.

“The relationships we are building within members in our group and the presenters we are meeting stretch our way of thinking,” says Garrett Kennedy, Corn Corps Class 2 participant. “The way I view things on the farm will not be the same after being a part of this group. I greatly look forward to the challenge this group brings. From ideas that push us past our current thinking to new relationships that encourage us, Corn Corps is challenging us to improve individually, as a couple, and as a farm.”

This program is funded by both the Kansas Corn Growers Association and the Kansas Corn Commission. It is free to all members of KCGA that are under the age of 45 and play active roles on their farming operations. Learn more at kscorn.com/corncorps

The Kansas Corn Corps Class 2 participants are listed below with their names, farming operations and hometowns.