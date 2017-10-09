Kansas Corn Collegiate Programs Offer Students Opportunities to Explore the Corn Industry

Kansas Corn is committed to investing in future leaders of the corn industry. Kansas Corn has three programs to provide opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students to enhance their college education. Kansas Corn’ collegiate program is comprised of the Next Generation Scholarship, the Kansas Corn Collegiate Academy, and Careers in Corn.

Kansas Corn CEO Greg Krissek believes expanding Kansas Corn’s reach to college students is important for the future.

“College students will be future leaders in our industry,” Krissek said. “We have designed our collegiate programs to enhance their education experiences and help them prepare for their future careers in the corn industry.”

Kansas Corn’s Next Generation Scholarships are designed to financially assist undergraduate and graduate students who are interested in pursuing a career in the corn industry. Several $1,000 scholarships will be awarded. Applications are being accepted through Oct. 31 . Applicants must have been enrolled in a post-secondary school during the spring of 2017 and be enrolled in the 2017-2018 school year. Scholarships will be awarded in February 2018.

The Kansas Corn Collegiate Academy will help college students to dive deeper into the corn industry and relate it to their future career. Participants will travel to Topeka for a day at the Statehouse, and to Washington D.C. for Corn Congress. Students participating in the Collegiate Academy will also connect the information they learn to their future careers through a capstone project relating to their field of study. Interested undergraduate and graduate students, who will be enrolled in a Kansas post-secondary school through the spring semester of 2019, are encouraged to apply by Oct. 31 .

Kansas Corn’s Careers in Corn program connects students with potential career paths related to the corn industry and is in its second year. This fall Kansas Corn will continue visiting college campuses across the state to provide opportunities for students to network with industry professionals. Students are encouraged to think outside of the box when it comes to careers in the corn industry.

Careers in Corn stops are listed below with additional stops being finalized. College students interested in exploring careers related to corn are encouraged to attend events near them. If you work in the corn industry and want to share your experience with college students, please contact Stacy Mayo-Martinez by email at: smayo@ksgrains.com

Upcoming Careers in Corn College Stops:

* Highland Community College – October 11th , at 1:00 p.m.

* Coffeyville Community College – October 16th , at 12:00 p.m.

* Garden City Community College – October 19th , at 12:30 p.m.

* Allen Community College – October 25th , at 1:00 p.m.

Additional college stops to be announced soon.