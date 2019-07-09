Kansas Corn Corps Young Farmer Program Accepting Applications for Fourth Class

Kansas Corn is accepting applications for the fourth class of the Kansas Corn Corps young farmer program. The program was established in 2016 and serves as a business development program for farmers ages 21-45. The program consists of three in-state sessions and one domestic trip, takes place over a 16-month period.

This program is hosted by the Kansas Corn Commission and the Kansas Corn Growers Association. Corn Corps provides young farmers the opportunity to learn more about the corn industry, develop new business skills that will benefit their own operations and network with other young farmers, according to Stacy Mayo-Martinez, Kansas Corn’s Director of Industry Relations.

“We are excited to welcome another Corn Corps class,” says Mayo-Martinez. “Kansas Corn leaders continue to invest in this program to help young farmers strengthen their personal farming business and to find their fit in helping move the corn industry forward.”

The three main focuses of the Corn Corps program are:

• How do you fit into your farm and move forward as an individual?

• How does your farm fit into the industry and continue to be successful?

• What opportunities and hurdles will the corn industry face in the future and how can you move the corn industry forward?

Bucyrus farmer and Corn Corps Class 2 graduate, Hayden Guetterman said the program provided him opportunities to learn new skills and build his network.

“It gave me the opportunity to network and make connections within the agriculture industry,” says Guetterman. “I learned various business skills that I am able to take back to my farming operation, and I’d encourage other farmers to take part in this program.”

Each Corn Corps class provides the opportunity for up to eight farms to participate. Applications are due September 30, 2019. Applicants can be individuals or couples and must be Kansas Corn Growers Association members to apply. Corn Corps Class 4 is supported by the Farm Credit Associations of Kansas.

For more information visit kscorn.com/corncorps or contact Kansas Corn Director of Industry Relations, Stacy Mayo-Martinez at smartinez@ksgrains.com.