Kansas Corn Growers Association Elects New Board Members at KCGA Annual Meeting

Two new board members were elected and one board member was reelected at the Kansas Corn Growers Association annual meeting. J.D. Hanna, Silver Lake, was elected to represent the East Central District. He fills the position of retiring board member Roger Pine, Lawrence. Matt Splitter, Lyons, was elected to represent the Central District. He fills the position of retiring board member Armin Nelson, McPherson. Harvey Heier, Grainfield, was reelected to represent the West Central District on the KCGA board.

During a board meeting earlier, the KCGA board voted to appoint Brent Rogers, Hoxie to fill a vacant board position representing the Northwest District.

During the board reorganizational meeting, the following slate of officers was elected:

President: Ken McCauley, White Cloud

Vice President: Steve Rome, Hugoton

Secretary: Harvey Heier, Grainfield

Treasurer: Charles Foltz, Garnett

Kansas Corn recognized several leader milestones at the Kansas Corn Symposium on Jan. 25 in Manhattan.

Roger Pine, Lawrence, was recognized for his years of service to Kansas Corn. Pine retired from the KCGA board at the KCGA annual meeting. Pine served as KCGA president from 1989 to 1992. He served as the 1998/99 president of the National Corn Growers Association, working for removing barriers to international trade and for a stronger safety net for growers in times of disaster or depressed crop prices.

Armin Nelson, McPherson was recognized for his years on the KCGA board. He was elected to the board in 2002, representing the central district. Over the years, Armin was active on the board, holding several leadership positions.

Bob Timmons, Fredonia, was recognized for his years as KCGA President from 2010-2017. He remains on the board. Kent Moore was recognized for his service as Kansas Corn Commission Chairman from 2013-2017. He continues to serve on the commission.