Kansas Corn Growers Association Statement on House Farm Bill Passage

The Kansas Corn Growers Association was pleased to see all four Kansas representatives voting in favor of H.R.2, the Farm Bill on Thursday. KCGA was disappointed in mid-May when the House failed to pass the Farm Bill. Today’s passage is a key step toward passage of a new farm bill, according to Kansas Corn Growers Association President Ken McCauley, White Cloud.

“It took a couple of tries, but this is a big step toward passing a farm bill this summer, and our congressional delegation helped to make it happen, especially Congressman Marshall who serves on the House Ag Committee,” McCauley said. “Our farmers need the stability and certainty that passage of the Farm Bill would offer, especially in these uncertain times in agriculture. We hope for quick passage of the Senate version of the farm bill so a conference committee can put together a final bill that’s acceptable to farmers and can pass both the House and Senate before it expires in September.”

KCGA’s top priorities in the 2018 Farm Bill is to protect and preserve a strong and viable crop insurance program as well as the safety net programs which are important to farmers, especially at a time when the farm economy is experiencing a major downturn.