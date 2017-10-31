Kansas Corn Hosts Top Chinese Grain Buyers

The Kansas Corn Commission hosted a team of Chinese grain buyers recently in partnership with the US Grains Council’s Asian office. The participants represented all of China’s corn importers as well as top feed manufacturers. The intentions of the trip were to further develop and strengthen the relationships between Chinese buyers of corn, distillers’ grains and sorghum and U.S. suppliers.

“We appreciated the Chinese buyers taking the time out of their busy schedules to visit us in Kansas,” said Stacy Mayo-Martinez, director of industry relations for Kansas Corn. “With the questions they asked and the time they spent with IGP Programs we hope they walked away with a great understanding of who they are buying corn from and the value of the crop we are growing.”

The team started their trip to Kansas on Thursday, October 12 where they visited the DeLong container facility, followed by other industry meetings on Friday .

On Sunday , the team met Matt and Janna Splitter and their family at their farm in the Lyons area of central Kansas. The farm visit allowed the buyers to see firsthand the technology and equipment used for spraying corn, on-farm storage and then view the corn in the field. Because of the drought the area has seen this year, Matt explained the importance of corn genetics to allow for drought tolerant hybrids that allow farmers to raise a crop, even in difficult situations.

“I think any grower, from Kansas or beyond, should have a solid understanding of where you fit in the world market,” he said. “It’s important to me as a producer to host these trade groups because they allow me to put a face on who our buyer is overseas. These opportunities allow me to ask questions about their preferences as a buyer so I can continue improving with the goal of bettering my farm and the crops I grow.”

Following their farm visit, the team attended a two-day training with IGP Institute at Kansas State University and finished their visit with dinner with the Kansas Corn team.

Prior to their stop in Kansas the team was hosted by Iowa Corn, and they appreciated learning more about the different types of farms and operations from state-to-state and how the growing conditions can vary. While in Kansas, they also were hosted by the Kansas Grains Sorghum Commission. The trade team completed their tour in New Orleans to see the port and shipping facilities.