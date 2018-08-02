Kansas Corn listening tour stops across state

GARNETT, Kan. — Kansas Corn is inviting corn growers to attend one of its 2018 listening tour stops scheduled at nine locations across the state in August. For the third year, Kansas Corn is conducting a listening tour to reach farmers and industry partners to discuss issues impacting corn and agriculture. Kansas Corn will provide a meal and refreshments while diving into several topics including trade, ethanol, corn markets, education, Farm Bill and local challenges and opportunities. Kansas Corn will hold dinners in Iola, Valley Falls, Hoxie, Colwich, Concordia, Kismet, Sharon Springs, Osage City and Lyons. The listening tour is sponsored by the Kansas Corn Growers Association and Kansas Corn Commission. All corn growers are invited to attend and are encouraged to RSVP to help with meal counts at the kscorn.com website, by calling 785-410-5009 or by emailing events@ksgrains.com.

Southeast Kansas Corn Listening Tour Stop

August 8th — Iola

Time: 6:30 PM-8:30 PM

Location: Millers on Madison Ave, 415 West Madison Ave, Iola

Northeast Kansas Corn Listening Tour Stop

August 9, 2018 — Valley Falls

Time: 6:30 PM-8:30 PM

Location: Stewart’s Ol’ Smokehouse, 412 Broadway St., Valley Falls

Northwest Kansas Corn Listening Tour Stop

August 13, 2018 — Hoxie

Time: 6:30 PM-8:30 PM

Location: Brent Rogers’ Farm, 6486 N 100E Road, Hoxie

South Central Kansas Corn Listening Tour Stop

August 13, 2018 — Colwich

Time: 6:30 PM-8:30 PM

Location: Syl’s, 05 W Wichita Ave. Colwich

North Central Kansas Corn Listening Tour Stop

August 15, 2018 — Concordia

Time: 6:30 PM-8:30 PM

Location: Cloud County Fairgrounds, Industrial Rd., Concordia

Southwest Kansas Corn Listening Tour Stop

August 16, 2018 — Kismet

Time: 6:30 PM-8:30 PM

Location: Southwest Family Farms, 18029 Road R, Kismet

West Central Kansas Corn Listening Tour Stop

August 20, 2018 — Sharon Springs

Time: 5:30 PM-7:30 PM MST (6:30-8:30 CST)

Location: The Event Center on the Fairgrounds, Ramon Street, Sharon Springs

East Central Kansas Corn Listening Tour Stop

August 20, 2018 — Osage City

Time: 6:30 PM-8:30 PM

Location: Santa Fe Depot, 110 North 5th St., Osage City

Central Kansas Corn Listening Tour Stop

August 28, 2018 — Lyons

Time: 6:30 PM-8:30 PM

Location: Celebration Centre Inn & Suites, 1108 US-56, Lyons

If you have any questions, please email events@ksgrains.com or call 785-410-5009 for more information. Learn more at kscorn.com.