Kansas Corn listening tour stops across state

GARNETT, Kan. — Kansas Corn is inviting corn growers to attend one of its 2018 listening tour stops scheduled at nine locations across the state in August. For the third year, Kansas Corn is conducting a listening tour to reach farmers and industry partners to discuss issues impacting corn and agriculture. Kansas Corn will provide a meal and refreshments while diving into several topics including trade, ethanol, corn markets, education, Farm Bill and local challenges and opportunities. Kansas Corn will hold dinners in Iola, Valley Falls, Hoxie, Colwich, Concordia, Kismet, Sharon Springs, Osage City and Lyons. The listening tour is sponsored by the Kansas Corn Growers Association and Kansas Corn Commission. All corn growers are invited to attend and are encouraged to RSVP to help with meal counts at the kscorn.com website, by calling 785-410-5009 or by emailing events@ksgrains.com.
Southeast Kansas Corn Listening Tour Stop
August 8th — Iola
Time: 6:30 PM-8:30 PM
Location: Millers on Madison Ave, 415 West Madison Ave, Iola
Northeast Kansas Corn Listening Tour Stop
August 9, 2018 — Valley Falls
Time: 6:30 PM-8:30 PM
Location: Stewart’s Ol’ Smokehouse, 412 Broadway St., Valley Falls
Northwest Kansas Corn Listening Tour Stop
August 13, 2018 — Hoxie
Time: 6:30 PM-8:30 PM
Location: Brent Rogers’ Farm, 6486 N 100E Road, Hoxie
South Central Kansas Corn Listening Tour Stop
August 13, 2018 — Colwich
Time: 6:30 PM-8:30 PM
Location: Syl’s, 05 W Wichita Ave. Colwich
North Central Kansas Corn Listening Tour Stop
August 15, 2018 — Concordia
Time: 6:30 PM-8:30 PM
Location: Cloud County Fairgrounds, Industrial Rd., Concordia
Southwest Kansas Corn Listening Tour Stop
August 16, 2018 — Kismet
Time: 6:30 PM-8:30 PM
Location: Southwest Family Farms, 18029 Road R, Kismet
West Central Kansas Corn Listening Tour Stop
August 20, 2018 — Sharon Springs
Time: 5:30 PM-7:30 PM MST (6:30-8:30 CST)
Location: The Event Center on the Fairgrounds, Ramon Street, Sharon Springs
East Central Kansas Corn Listening Tour Stop
August 20, 2018 — Osage City
Time: 6:30 PM-8:30 PM
Location: Santa Fe Depot, 110 North 5th St., Osage City
Central Kansas Corn Listening Tour Stop
August 28, 2018 — Lyons
Time: 6:30 PM-8:30 PM
Location: Celebration Centre Inn & Suites, 1108 US-56, Lyons
If you have any questions, please email events@ksgrains.com or call 785-410-5009 for more information. Learn more at kscorn.com.