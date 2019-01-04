Kansas Sen. Roberts retires, touting farm bills

Republican Sen. Pat Roberts reviewed a congressional career that included eight farms bills and what he described as success in improving national intelligence after the Iraq war as he announced that he won’t seek re-election in 2020.

Roberts spoke Friday at Kansas Department of Agriculture campus near Kansas State University, his alma mater, surrounded by supporters and family.

Roberts spent 16 years in the U.S. House and has been in the Senate for 22 years, but faced some pressure to step aside in part because he will be 84 next year. He also faced grueling primary and general election contests in 2014.

On Friday he expressed gratitude for friends and supporters over decades in public life.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would become the longest serving member of congress in this state’s history,” Roberts said.