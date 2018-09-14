Kansas Soybean Commission Requests Proposals; FY ’20 Funding Decisions to Be Made in December

Have an idea on how to use soybeans or a new soybean product? Then the Kansas Soybean Commission wants to talk to you!

The Kansas Soybean Commission is currently requesting research and education proposals for its fiscal year 2020, which begins July 1, 2019 . Proposals are due Oct. 15 , and an individual may be listed as the principal investigator or educator on only one. The commissioners will review ideas for breeding, production and environmental programs; animal- and human-nutrition or food-safety studies; commercially significant, value-added projects that will use large quantities of soybeans; and domestic or international marketing and transportation programs.