Kansas State Hires Sheep Extension Specialist

Dr. Alison Crane has been hired as assistant professor and extension sheep and meat goat specialist for the Kansas State University Department of Animal Sciences and Industry.

Crane received her bachelor’s degree from Berry College, her master’s in ruminant nutrition from North Dakota State University and recently a doctorate in reproductive physiology from NDSU.

“We are delighted that Dr. Crane is joining the Department of Animal Sciences and Industry,” says Dr. Ken Odde, K-State ASI department head. “Her training and experience will be an important addition to our team serving the livestock industry.”

At K-State, Crane’s appointment will be 70 percent extension and 30 percent teaching. In her role, she will develop and lead extension, teaching and applied research programs in sheep and meat goat production and management; oversee the K-State Sheep and Meat Goat Center; and teach undergraduate sheep and meat goat science, advise undergraduate and graduate students and coach the collegiate wool judging team.

Crane is expected to join the faculty in late October, and can be reached at arcrane@ksu.edu at that time.

“I am excited to join such a strong team of extension and research faculty and staff with a history of assisting in sustaining industries as well as supporting young faculty,” Crane says. “I am excited for the opportunity to help the sheep and meat goat industries reach their true potential, especially in the state of Kansas.”