Kansas strictest in limiting control of food policy

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A new study says Kansas goes farther than any other state in limiting state and local agencies from influencing policy about food nutrition labels and portion sizes.

The Kansas News Service reports that New York University researcher Jennifer Pomeranz’s recent study found that Kansas does more to limit the authority of local governments on food policy than any of the 13 other states with similar legislation.

The state’s 2016 pre-emption law prevents local authorities from restricting portion sizes, taxing soda and sugary drinks and banning “incentive items,” such as toys in a McDonald’s Happy Meal.

Similar bills have been cropping up across the country, but Pomeranz says Kansas’ law goes further than others by limiting the state Legislature’s power.

Pomeranz says Kansas basically handed over control of food policy issues to the federal government.