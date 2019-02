WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A government report shows Kansas winter wheat is doing well with an abundance of moisture this month.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that 97 percent of the state had adequate to surplus topsoil moisture conditions. About 98 percent of the state had adequate to surplus subsoil moisture.

The agency rated the Kansas winter wheat as 9 percent poor to very poor, 40 percent as fair, and 51 percent as good to excellent.