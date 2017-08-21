KCA Awards Go Bob Pipe and Steel Scholarships

The Kansas Cattlemen’s Association has awarded $1,550 in scholarships to five students furthering their educations at Kansas State University and Fort Hays State University. The awards were determined by the KCA Board of Directors, and all of the scholarships were accepted by the recipients. The recipients were Quentin Haas of Madison, Derek Pfeifer of Ellis, Sam Davis of Madison, Jacee (Owens) Rietbrock of Minneapolis, and Chelsey Bieberle of Bushton.

Quentin Haas is the son of Kane and Jolene Haas of Madison, Kansas. Quentin was a 2015 graduate of Madison High School. He previously attended Allen Community College, but he will transfer to Fort Hays State University beginning the Fall 2017 semester. Following college, he plans to return to the family farm. Quentin has been awarded the $300 KCA and Go Bob Pipe and Steel Scholarship. Quentin was previously awarded scholarships in 2015 and 2016.

Derek Pfeifer is the son of Dave and LuAnn Pfeifer of Ellis, Kansas. Derek was a 2017 graduate from Ellis High School where he maintained a 4.0 grade point average. He spends much of his time working on the family farm and on 4-H projects, where he credits showing beef cattle for his passion of the agriculture industry. He plans to attend Fort Hays State University where he will study Animal Science. Derek has been awarded the $300 KCA and Go Bob Pipe and Steel Scholarship.

Samuel Davis is the son of Greg and Carla Davis of Madison, Kansas. He will be entering his Junior year at Kansas State University where he is studying Animal Science and Industry. He aspires to someday have a career in meat science. Sam was previously awarded a scholarship in 2015. He has been awarded the $300 KCA and Go Bob Pipe and Steel Scholarship.

Jacee Rietbrock is the daughter of Perry and Bonnie Owens of Minneapolis, Kansas. She is currently studying at Kansas State University where she is majoring in Psychology, Gerontology, and Pre-Occupational Therapy. She is also a student staff member of the Beef Cattle Institute. Jacee has been awarded the $350 KCA and Go Bob Pipe and Steel Scholarship. She also earned scholarships in 2015 and 2016.

Chelsey Bieberle is the daughter of Jerry and Audria Bieberle of Bushton, Kansas. She is a 2017 graduate of Central Plains High School. During high school, she enjoyed playing sports and working on the family farm while maintaining a 4.0 grade point average. She plans to attend Kansas State University to pursue a degree in Animal Science and Pre Vet-Med. She hopes to have a career in a clinic of her own someday. Chelsey has been awarded the $300 KCA and Go Bob Pipe and Steel Scholarship.

All scholarships are funded by donation by KCA members and sponsoring organizations. The Go Bob Pipe and Steel Scholarship is funded via KCA Benefit Auction sales of Go Bob HayMonster Feeders donated by Bob Studebaker of Go Bob Pipe and Steel.

Congratulations to all the scholarship recipients. KCA wishes you and all the scholarship applicants the best in the 2017-2018 school year.