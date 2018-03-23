KDA Seeks Participants for Beef Genetics Trade Mission to Argentina

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Agriculture is seeking individuals to participate in a beef genetics trade mission to Argentina from July 24 to Aug. 1, 2018. In an effort to increase market opportunities for U.S. and Kansas beef genetics, this provides an opportunity for Kansas purebred beef cattle producers and allied industry to develop relationships with livestock producers in Argentina.

Attendees will interact with breeders and promote the use of U.S. beef genetics while attending Exposición Rural (Palermo), the major Argentinian livestock show. Kansas ranchers and related agribusinesses specializing in the export of Angus and Hereford genetics are invited to participate.

This trade mission is funded in part by the United States Livestock Genetics Export, Inc. Selected participants will be eligible for travel stipends for airfare depending upon number of applicants and fund availability. Participants will be responsible for the cost of hotels, meals and other incidental expenses.

KDA strives to encourage and enhance economic growth of the agriculture industry and the Kansas economy by exploring and expanding both domestic and international marketing opportunities. In 2016, Kansas exported more than $474,000 in agricultural commodities to Argentina.

Individuals interested in participating in the trade mission should complete the application forms on the KDA website at www.agriculture.ks.gov/international. The applicated deadline isMonday, April 16, 2018.