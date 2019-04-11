KFB awards mini-grants to FCCLA chapters

Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) has awarded two mini-grants to Kansas Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) chapters across the state.

“We are proud to sponsor these projects,” Rich Felts, president of Kansas Farm Bureau, says. “They bring value to our individual organizations as well as local communities, and each one promotes agriculture and builds leadership — two tenants we know are important.”

FCCLA and KFB have common goals of developing engaged community leaders and educating consumers about the safety, nutritional value and cost effectiveness of their food choices. These grants provide the opportunity for FCCLA chapters to conduct projects in the school or community around food and farming.

Winning projects promote agriculture, are new and innovative, include community support and involvement, promote collaboration between local FCCLA chapters and county Farm Bureaus and promote Kansas Farm Bureau, the county Farm Bureaus and the local FCCLA chapter.

2019 Mini-Grants Awarded to FCCLA Chapters:

Northern Heights High School, Lyon County

Northern Heights FCCLA members plan to purchase a freezer to store meat raised and butchered at the school’s mini-farm. The members plan to use the meat in Family and Consumer Sciences classes and school lunches, in addition to selling it to the community.

Udall High School, Cowley County

Udall FCCLA members will work with the local FFA organization and Cowley County Farm Bureau to create a community garden, invite local growers to educate the community about area resources and give instructions on meal preparation. A local Farm-to-Table event will be hosted at the school.