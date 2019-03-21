KFB donates to Nebraskans affected by flooding

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas Farm Bureau’s Foundation for Agriculture has donated $10,000 to assist Nebraska farmers and ranchers recover from record flooding affecting the state. The money will go to Nebraska Farm Bureau’s Disaster Relief Fund. The fund will distribute 100 percent of its proceeds to Nebraska farmers, ranchers and rural communities.

“Our hearts go out to the individuals and families affected by the catastrophic flooding in Nebraska,” Rich Felts, president of Kansas Farm Bureau says. “Our foundation board voted unanimously to assist our neighbors in their recovery process. We feel privileged to play a small role in restoring the livelihoods of Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers.”

(Video) ‘BOMB CYCLONE’; Damage and Looses from in Nebraska More than $1 Billion

A two-day “bomb cyclone” dumped snow and rain across frozen ground across the Plains in early March. Some Nebraska communities received nearly 18 inches of snow, while others recorded nearly four inches of rain. That moisture caused runoff that swelled rivers and streams to record levels.