KLF scholarship application deadline approaching

TOPEKA, Kan. — The deadline to apply for Kansas Livestock Foundation (KLF) scholarships is April 20. Students pursuing a degree in agriculture or a related field, including veterinary medicine, should check out the availability and requirements here. Students in Chase, Franklin, Lyon, McPherson, Osage, Pawnee, Saline and Wabaunsee counties will receive preference for several geographic-specific scholarships.

KLF scholarships are made possible through the generosity of several allied industry companies; buyers and sellers at the KLF Club Calf Sale; those establishing named scholarships in honor of a family member; and donors and bidders in the Kansas CattleWomen Silent Auction.