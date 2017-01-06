Kristen Hassebrook to Lead A-FAN

The Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska (AFAN) and We Support Ag (WSA) are excited to announce the hiring of Kristen Hassebrook as Executive Director. Hassebrook, has been selected to lead the combined coalition of AFAN and WSA, beginning February 1.

As AFAN and WSA look to restructure and collaborate more deeply, Hassebrook will be a great addition to provide strategic vision, administrative insight and development as we look to continue to grow livestock in Nebraska. “We look forward to working with Hassebrook on the development and growth of these organizations,” Lori Luebbe, AFAN President stated, “Her background and experience lends itself well towards our mission and the livestock industry.”

The announcement of Hassebrook as Executive Director also coincides with a focus on greater collaboration between AFAN and WSA to benefit livestock growth in which her talents and experiences in the policy and political arenas will help to shape a pro-agriculture and pro-livestock growth agenda. Pete McClymont, President of WSA said “We’re thrilled to have Kristen share her leadership and expertise with AFAN and WSA. Kristen has wide spread respect from those that have worked with her throughout her professional career.”

Hassebrook comes to this position from the University of Nebraska Foundation, where she was the Director of Development for the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resource. Prior to that she served as Vice President of Legal and Regulatory Affairs for Nebraska Cattlemen. Hassebrook is a native Nebraskan and grew up on a diversified farm and feedlot. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the Nebraska College of Law.

As Willow Holoubek finishes her final days as the AFAN executive director, she conveys confidence in the decision of hiring Hassebrook. “I am so excited about Hassebrook joining the AFAN team and what it means for the future of this organization,” said Holoubek. “With her background in law and her passion for agriculture, I believe that she will be an excellent fit to grow WSA and AFAN.”