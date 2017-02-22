RRN to attend Hearing from the Heartland: Perspectives on the 2018 Farm Bill from Kansas

U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan., and Ranking Member Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., will hold its first field hearing of the 115th Congress in Manhattan, Kan., on the upcoming Farm Bill reauthorization. The hearing is set for 2pm Central Time at the McCain Auditorium at Kansas State University, 1501 Goldstein Circle in Manhattan, KS.

“It’s time to get to work on another Farm Bill, and we’re heading straight to the heartland to talk directly to producers,” said Chairman Roberts. “I can’t think of a more appropriate venue to hold this hearing than Manhattan, Kan., the home of Kansas State University, the Kansas Department of Agriculture, and Kansas Farm Bureau.

“Our producers have had time to employ the programs in the current Farm Bill, and they have a lot to say. We need clear direction on what is working and what is not working in farm country, and we will be listening to see what needs to be adjusted. “

The hearing will be broke into two separate panels with 21 set to speak during the three hour event. KRVN/RRN Farm Broadcaster Susan Littlefield will be attending to cover the discussions surrounding the 2018 Farm Bill.