BY USDA NASS | March 21, 2017
KS Crop Progress Shows Wheat Behind Last Year

For the week ending March 19, 2017, temperatures averaged four to six degrees above normal in western counties but, a few degrees below normal in the eastern half of the State, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Kansas remained dry, with limited amounts of precipitation received in a few eastern counties. Dry, windy conditions continued to pose a threat of wildfires across the State. There were 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture rated 29 percent very short, 45 short, 26 adequate, and 0 surplus. Subsoil moisture rated 21 percent very short, 40 short, 39 adequate, and 0 surplus.

Field Crops Report: Winter wheat condition rated 7 percent very poor, 17 poor, 38 fair, 36 good, and 2 excellent. Winter wheat jointed was 10 percent, behind 18 last year, but near the five-year average of 8.

Livestock Report: Cattle and calf conditions rated 0 percent very poor, 2 poor, 23 fair, 68 good, and 7 excellent. Calving progress was 64 percent complete. Cattle and calf death loss rated 1 percent heavy, 57 average, and 42 light.

Sheep and lamb conditions rated 0 percent very poor, 1 poor, 14 fair, 81 good, and 4 excellent. Lambing progress was 78 percent complete. Sheep and lamb death loss rated 0 percent heavy, 57 average, and 43 light.

Hay and roughage supplies rated 1 percent very short, 5 short, 88 adequate, 6 surplus.

Stock water supplies were 4 percent very short, 13 short, 82 adequate, and 1 surplus.

