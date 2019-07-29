class="post-template-default single single-post postid-398352 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

Landlord Tenant Cash Rent Workshop

BY Bryce Doeschot | July 29, 2019
Current and future landowners and tenants should make plans to attend the Landlord-Tenant Farmland Cash Rent Workshop.

This workshop will cover current trends in cash rental rates and land values, lease provisions, crop and grazing land considerations, and plus current UNL crop budget information.

(Audio) Workshop presenter Allan Vyhnalek shared the details of the event in a Rural Radio Network Interview. Click here for the audio. 

Date Location Time Contact Register
8/8 ENREC, near Mead 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Keith Glewen 402-624-8030
8/9 Dakota City, Dakota County Extension 9:00 a.m. to Noon Carol Larvick 402-987-2140
8/19 St. Paul, City Library 10:00 a.m.  to 2:00  p.m. Troy Ingram 308-754-5422
8/20 Wilber, Saline County Extension Office 9:00 a.m. to Noon  Randy Pryor 402-821-2151
8/21 Lincoln, Lancaster County Extension 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tyler Williams 402-441-7180
