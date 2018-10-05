Lawmakers Push Trump to Approve E15

Two members of the House of Representatives have asked President Donald Trump’s administration to allow E15 to be sold year-round, four days ahead of Trump’s scheduled rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa, where he is expected to announce a plan to direct the EPA to conduct a rulemaking for E15.

In a letter to Trump on Friday, Democratic Reps. Dave Loebsack, Iowa, and Cheri Bustos, Illinois, said the EPA has no scientific reason to continue restrictions on E15 sales.

“We write to request your support for farmers by finally honoring your pledge to grant a Reid Vapor Pressure waiver, which you have repeatedly committed to do, for E15 from June 1 to Sept. 15,” the letter said.

“Further, we urge you to honor this pledge without taking other actions that undermine the current effectiveness of the Renewable Fuel Standard. Allowing the year-round sale of E15 represents a significant step towards strengthening America’s Heartland. Commodity farmers are currently facing unprecedented challenges. Stagnating prices are chief among them. A bushel of corn in August 2018 sold for $1.90 less than it did 10 years ago in August 2008. At the same time, farm expenses continue to rise.