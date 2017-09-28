Leadership Academy Seeks Applicants for 2018 Class

LINCOLN, NE—The Nebraska Water Leaders Academy is seeking applicants who are interested in developing their leadership skills and learning about the vital role of natural resources and water issues play in the economic sustainability of the state. The year-long program begins in January 2018. The deadline for applications is Nov. 15, 2017.

A program of The Water Futures Partnership-Nebraska, a 501(c) 3 organization in partnership with the University of Nebraska Lincoln, academy programs are presented by leading academic scholars, top policy makers and acknowledged experts.

The program consists of six, 1-1/2 day sessions at locations across the state and includes intense classroom and field trip experiences. More than 100 men and women have graduated from the Academy since its inception in 2009.

Applications for Class VIII of the Academy which commenced in January 2017 are available online at www.waterleadersacademy.org or call 402-476-0162 for more information.

The Water Leaders Academy is partially funded through a grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust.