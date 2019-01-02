Learn prescribed fire basics at workshops across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. – Learn the basics of safe, effective burning when Pheasants Forever and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission host prescribed burn training workshops across the state early in 2019.

These workshops will provide guidance and instruction for completing safe and effective prescribed fires. Landowners, resource professionals, volunteer fire departments and other interested persons are invited to attend. No prior burn experience is required. Most workshops are scheduled for 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Basic workshops will be held Jan. 17 in Grand Island and Wayne, Jan. 23 in Alma, Jan. 24 in Lincoln, Jan. 28 in Rushville, Jan. 29 in Scottsbluff, and Feb. 28 in Sumner.

Advanced topics will be covered at workshops that will be held Jan. 9 in Broken Bow, Jan. 10 in Curtis, Jan. 16 in Stockville, Jan. 23 in Niobrara, Jan. 30 in Imperial, and in March or April in Wahoo.

The $10 workshop fee includes a meal and training materials. To register, visit NebraskaPF.com and then click on Events, or call 308-850-8395.