Lecture on local impacts of global challenges

LINCOLN — What are the local impacts of global changes and what do they mean for Nebraska are two questions that will be addressed during the final Heuermann Lecture of the 2017-18 season March 13. The lecture will be at 3:30 p.m. at Nebraska Innovation Campus Conference Center, 2021 Transformation Drive, Lincoln.

The free event is being held in conjunction with the CME Group Foundation Symposium, “Changing Governments, Changing Trade: Impacts from Global to Local,” hosted by the Clayton Yeutter Institute of International Trade and Finance at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

The symposium will highlight the importance of international trade to Nebraska’s economy. Panelists scheduled to participate in the Heuermann Lecture are Andrea Durkin, editor-in-chief for TradeVistas, and Brian Kuehl, executive director for Farmers for Free Trade.

The theme for the seventh year of Heuermann Lectures is “Think Globally, Act Locally.” The lectures are funded by a gift from B. Keith and Norma Heuermann of Phillips. The Heuermanns are longtime university supporters with a strong commitment to Nebraska’s production agriculture, natural resources, rural areas and people.

Lectures are streamed live at http://heuermannlectures.unl.edu/ and air live on campus channel 4. Lectures are archived after the event and are later broadcast on NET2.

Advance registration is required to attend the symposium. To register, click here.

— University of Nebraska–Lincoln