Legacy Fort Worth Family Ranch Hits The Market For $51 Million

Icon Global Group today announced the listing of the ranch of an iconic Texas family, the KB Carter Ranch in Oakwood, Texas.

Located just two hours from Dallas and Houston, the almost 15,000-acre property, which includes a private airstrip, oil and gas rights, a family retreat and approximately 14 miles of Trinity River frontage, is currently owned and managed in trust for the benefit of Kay Carter Fortson and her family. Mrs. Fortson and her husband, Ben, serve as Chairman and Executive Vice President of the Kimbell Art Foundation, the governing body of the internationally renowned Kimbell Art Museum of Fort Worth. Mr. Fortson is also president and CEO of Fortson Oil Company in Fort Worth.

The KB “Kimbell’s Best” Carter Ranch was founded by Kay Fortson’s grandfather, B.B. Kimbell. After walking across the south from his home in Florida, B.B. Kimbell arrived in East Texas in the late 1800s, first selling fish he caught himself from a local lake. The ambitious and industrious young man eventually became one of the region’s most successful and respected businessmen and merchants, earning the title of “cotton king.” He also became the area’s largest landowner and livestock dealer.

The ranch evolved along with the history of the nearby township of Oakwood in Leon County. Today, Leon County has one of the largest cattle populations of any county in Texas. The KB Carter Ranch’s cattle production is well regarded by industry standards, currently running about 3,500 head of cattle with a capacity for 10,000 stockers. It also integrates nearly 2,000 acres of crop farming.

“This is the first time this historic ranch has ever been offered to the market,” said Icon Global Group’s founder, Bernard Uechtritz. “I am really very, very proud to personally represent such a family and important Texas legacy. KB Carter Ranch is both a rare find and a rare offering. There are few ranches of this size remaining in North Central Texas today, and even fewer still that have been so well protected, well managed and are so productive.”

The legendary family ranch has long been a much-coveted private and recreational retreat for idyllic summer days of water skiing, hunting, fishing, bird watching and most importantly, a fly-in gathering place for family, clients and privileged friends-all the while running a sizable cattle business.

Today, the expansive property features first-class amenities, roads and infrastructure including on-site runway and hangar, tennis courts, seven large lakes, as well as premium hunting and recreational capabilities. The vast terrain is teaming with wildlife, including waterfowl, fish, and even a pair of nesting bald eagles.

The main “Club House” and additional lodgings are comfortable and spacious but not overbuilt. The ranch maintains a conservative decorum and approach in all aspects of its operations and existence, adhering to the true values of simple ranching and family life of its era.

For more details and images, please visit: www.icon.global/kb-carter-ranch.

About Icon Global Group and Bernard Uechtritz

International real estate advisor, Bernard Uechtritz, and his Icon Global Group ( www.icon.global ) are specialists in the marketing and sale of unique ranches and one-of-a-kind properties of all types. They are the leading Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s and Sotheby’s International Realty Ranch Sales Team worldwide.

In 2016, Uechtritz successfully led the record-breaking worldwide marketing and sales campaign of the largest sale in US ranching history – the W.T. Waggoner Ranch. The $725 million listing was also the highest sale ever recorded in the history of Sotheby’s International Realty globally.

With a career spanning 30 years, Uechtritz sells exclusive, unique and often difficult real estate. He is known as the “go-to, can-do” fixer of formidable deals. He currently resides in Dallas, TX.