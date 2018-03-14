Letter to leaders from Independent Grain Companies on 199A

The following is a letter sent to; Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Charles Schumer. The letter was sent from 77 businesses in 28 different states regarding the proposed amendment to the 199A tax law.

Dear Speaker Ryan, Leader McConnell, Leader Schumer and Leader Pelosi:

We are writing on behalf of thousands of independent businesses that help farmers, ranchers and dairy producers across the United States deliver their products to the world. We are concerned that language in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act has fundamentally disrupted the agricultural economy by giving farmers, ranchers and dairy producers a substantial tax incentive not to sell their products to thousands of independent companies across the American heartland. If Congress does not fix this unintended glitch in the law, countless businesses—including thousands of small, family-owned independent companies—will be forced into costly restructuring, selling to rivals or going out of business. This will not only destroy home-grown jobs and rural economies, but it will also disrupt the supply chain for agricultural products and destabilize the market for everything from milk and grain to meat and poultry.

That is why we support the proposed language, backed by many cooperatives and independent businesses, to restore the original intent of the law by providing farmers with a deduction they previously claimed on net income from their sales to farmer-owned cooperatives, without hurting the independent operators whose businesses will take a hit if Congress does not correct this unintended mistake. This fix is a win-win solution that levels the playing field for co-ops and independent operators, while restoring a competitive market for farmers and giving them the deduction they deserve. We urge you to include this new language in the omnibus spending package working its way through Congress.

Sincerely,

