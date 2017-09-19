Lighthizer Presses Taiwan on Ag Trade Barriers

Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer highlighted the need to address trade barriers between the U.S. and Taiwan last week.

During a meeting with Thailand’s Minister of Commerce, Lighthizer said Thailand needs to address the “longstanding trade barriers,” including those on U.S. meat and other agriculture exports, according to Politico. Total exports of U.S. agricultural products to Thailand totaled $1.6 billion in 2016, the 15th largest agricultural export market. Overall, the United States is Thailand’s third largest source of imports, after China and Japan.

Top U.S. ag exports to Thailand include soybeans, cotton, soybean meal, wheat and dried distillers grains. Lighthizer also highlighted the need for progress on customs, goods, worker rights, and other issues discussed during the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement meeting in July.