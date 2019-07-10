Lindsay Corporation Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, today announced results for its third quarter ended May 31, 2019.

Third Quarter Summary

Revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 were $121.1 million, a decrease of $48.5 million, or 29 percent, compared to revenues of $169.6 million in the prior year third quarter. Approximately $27.2 million of the decrease in revenues was attributable to previously announced business divestitures in the irrigation segment as part of the Company’s Foundation for Growth initiative.

Net earnings for the quarter were $2.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $10.4 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, for the same period in the prior year. In addition to the impact of lower revenues, net earnings for the quarter were reduced by after-tax costs of $2.6 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, related to the Company’s Foundation for Growth initiative. Excluding these additional costs, net earnings for the third quarter would have been $5.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted share. 1 Net earnings for the same period in the prior year, adjusted for Foundation for Growth costs, would have been $17.9 million, or $1.66 per diluted share. 1 Net earnings in the prior year included $1.5 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, related to the business divestitures.

“Low commodity prices and uncertainty regarding the outcome of trade negotiations continued to weigh on farmer sentiment and demand for irrigation equipment during the quarter,” said Tim Hassinger, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Along with that, strong Road Zipper System ® sales in the prior year third quarter resulted in a challenging year over year comparison.”

Segment Results

Irrigation segment revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 were $98.6 million, a decrease of $29.8 million, or 23 percent, compared to $128.4 million in the prior year third quarter. Excluding the impact of the divestitures, North America irrigation revenues of $63.0 million increased $2.8 million, or 5 percent, compared to the prior year. Higher revenue from engineering project services and the impact of higher average selling prices were partially offset by lower irrigation equipment unit volume and lower sales of replacement parts. International irrigation revenues of $35.6 million decreased $5.4 million, or 13 percent, compared to the prior year. Excluding the negative impact of differences in foreign currency translation compared to the prior year, international irrigation revenues decreased $2.7 million, or 7 percent.

Irrigation segment operating margin was 11.2 percent of sales (11.7 percent adjusted) 1 in the third quarter, compared to 9.1 percent of sales (14.1 percent adjusted) 1 in the prior year. The prior year benefited from the recovery of $2.5 million in previously reserved accounts receivable that did not repeat. In addition, lower sales of irrigation equipment and replacement parts in North America resulted in a lower margin mix in the current quarter.

Infrastructure segment revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 were $22.4 million, a decrease of $18.7 million, or 45 percent, compared to $41.2 million in the prior year third quarter. The decrease resulted almost entirely from lower Road Zipper System ® sales compared to the prior year’s period.

Infrastructure segment operating margin was 15.8 percent of sales (16.0 percent adjusted) 1 in the third quarter, compared to 34.6 percent of sales (35.0 percent adjusted) 1 in the third quarter of the prior year. The prior year period included high margin Road Zipper System ® orders that did not repeat in the current quarter.

The backlog of unshipped orders at May 31, 2019 was $42.5 million compared with $55.8 million at May 31, 2018. Approximately $12.4 million of the reduction in backlog resulted from business divestitures. Excluding the impact of the divestitures, irrigation segment backlogs were higher and infrastructure backlogs were lower compared to the prior year. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, a $15.0 million Road Zipper System ® order was received from a customer in Japan, with delivery expected to begin in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

Foundation for Growth Initiative

In fiscal 2018, the Company announced a defined performance improvement initiative, referred to as Foundation for Growth, with the objectives of simplifying the business and achieving operating margin performance of 11 percent to 12 percent in fiscal 2020, assuming no improvement in market conditions from fiscal 2017.

Outlook

“Severe wet weather and widespread flooding in the U.S. have caused delayed corn plantings and curtailed planted acreage, reducing supply estimates and driving a recent increase in corn prices. Any further reduction in supply and increase in corn prices supports an improved outlook for irrigation equipment demand,” said Mr. Hassinger. “The short-term outlook for international markets remains mixed, with growth expected in Brazil and developing markets while certain other markets remain challenged.”

Mr. Hassinger added, “The receipt of a large international Road Zipper System order, along with early successes we are seeing in partnering with states on road construction projects, positions the infrastructure segment for growth. In addition, we expect that execution of our Foundation for Growth initiative will help us achieve our objective of delivering improved operating margins.”