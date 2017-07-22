Livestock Haulers Visit Washington, D.C.

en livestock haulers from Iowa, as well as several U.S. pork producers, traveled to Washington this week to meet with government officials about a pending mandate from the Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) that requires all commercial vehicle operators to track their hours of service with electronic logging devices after Dec. 18, 2017.

The mandate is not practical for livestock transportation and could lead to animal welfare issues. The group met with Congressman Brian Babin, R-Texas, who introduced legislation this week, the “Electronic Logging Device (ELD) Extension Act of 2017,” that would delay the ELD mandate by two years, allowing the FMCSA to find a workable solution for livestock production and transportation.