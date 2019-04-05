Livestock Neglect Investigated in Fillmore County

(LINCOLN, NEB.) — Investigators with the Nebraska Brand Committee, the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, and the Nebraska State Patrol are investigating a reported case of livestock neglect in Fillmore County.

Investigators have served a search warrant at a property at 1817 Road C near Exeter. At the property, investigators discovered more than 200 deceased cattle and 1 deceased horse.

More than 200 additional cattle were found to be in questionable to poor condition. Those animals were removed from the property and placed at a nearby ranch to be monitored and receive care.

The Nebraska Brand Committee is investigating additional reports of theft of livestock and violations of the Nebraska Livestock Brand Act. The investigation is ongoing.