Lobbyist Suggest Cotton, Dairy Fixes in Disaster Bill

Industry lobbyist for cotton and dairy say safety-net fixes are nearing. Key industry lobbyist told the Hagstrom Report they believe there will be fixes to the problems in the cotton and dairy programs in the package of appropriations and disaster funding that Senate leaders are working on.

An unnamed source said: “This would be a big win for agriculture going into the farm bill.” Ag leaders in Congress have been seeking a fix to the cotton and dairy programs in the disaster bill because they don’t think they can find the budget authority to change those programs in the farm bill.

The disaster bill that the House passed to address help hurricane and wildfire victims contained both cotton and dairy provisions. House Agriculture Committee Chair Mike Conaway earlier this week said fixes for cotton and dairy should be part of any must-pass legislation.