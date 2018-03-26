Local FFA chapters receive donations

In support of local FFA chapters, First National Bank is donated funds to chapters across Nebraska during National Agriculture Week. This included the Scottsbluff FFA Chapter and a donation of $250.

“We’ll use the money for leadership events or for travel with students to get to the leadership events,” said Shane Talkington, FFA advisor and ag teacher at Scottsbluff High School.

The chapter attends several events throughout the year to learn and meet people, network and be involved with agriculture.

First National recognizes the importance of the contributions of the Ag industry to the local economies in rural Nebraska.

“These are our future leaders in the ag economy,” said Dawn Wolfe, director of Commercial & Agribusiness Banking at First National. “And we just wanted to help boost their local funds so they can keep doing what they do and participate in agriculture.”

First National also presented donations of $250 each to the Alliance and Chadron FFA chapters.