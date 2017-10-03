Lt. Gov. Foley Announces Thurston County as Newest Nebraska Livestock Friendly County

PENDER – On Monday, Lt. Governor Mike Foley designated Thurston County as the newest county in Nebraska to be named a Livestock Friendly County (LFC). The Livestock Friendly County program is administered by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA). With the addition of Thurston County, located in northeast Nebraska, 43 of the state’s 93 counties are now designated as livestock friendly.

“By requesting and receiving the state’s Livestock Friendly County designation, Thurston County has made their commitment to grow Nebraska through agriculture even stronger,” said Lt. Governor Foley. “To keep growing Nebraska, we need to continue making Nebraska as livestock friendly as possible.”

According the U.S. Department of Agriculture, of the nearly $197 million Thurston County had in agricultural receipts for the year 2012, $104 million, or 53 percent, came from livestock sales, and $93 million, or 47 percent, came from crops.

“Agriculture has always made a tremendous impact on Thurston County’s economy,” said NDA Assistant Director Mat Habrock. “With a Livestock Friendly designation, Thurston County has great opportunities to attract new and expanding livestock production and agribusiness to the area.”

The Livestock Friendly County program was created by the Nebraska Legislature in 2003 to recognize counties that support the livestock industry and new livestock developments. A county wishing to apply for the LFC designation must hold a public hearing, and the county board must pass a resolution to apply for the designation. Additional information about the Livestock Friendly County program is available on NDA’s website atnda.nebraska.gov or by calling 800-422-6692.