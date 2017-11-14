Lt. Gov. Foley Visits China to Grow Nebraska-China Trade Relationship

Earlier this month, Lt. Governor Mike Foley traveled to China for a trade mission to strengthen the trade and agricultural ties between Nebraska and China.

On Saturday, November 4, the trade delegation attended the opening ceremony of the Nebraska Demonstration Farm followed by a dinner banquet with Shaanxi Province Governor Hu Heping. On Sunday, the delegation attended the Yangling Hi-Tech Agricultural Expo with the Lt. Governor participating in multiple meetings and discussions focusing on trade and agriculture, and ended the night with a dinner with local business partners.

On Monday, the Lt. Governor met with representatives with the Shaanxi Department of Commerce and Shaanxi People’s Friendship Association. On Wednesday, Lt. Governor Foley met with representatives with the Hebei Provincial Department of Human Resources and Social Security. This department is mainly responsible for government personnel management, overseas investment, foreign exports, labor security, retirement, etc. During this meeting, Lt. Governor Foley and Hebei Province Department of Human Resources and Social Security Director Wang signed a memorandum of understanding to build a better relationship between Hebei Province and Nebraska.

Lt. Governor Foley also met with importers of Nebraska beef at Morton’s Steakhouse in Shanghai to thank them for their support of Nebraska beef exports to China. The group wrapped up the trade mission on Friday, November 10, with a meeting with the Jiangsu Department of Commerce, followed by a tour of the Nanjing Industrial Park.