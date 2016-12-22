Man Charged in Seed Theft Must Pay Restitution

A federal judge has ordered a naturalized U.S. citizen from China who pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to steal seed corn, to pay the U.S. companies that made the seed $425,000.

Mo Hailong entered a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in January. In it, he admitted to the plan that would send stolen Monsanto and DuPont Pioneer seed corn to China, where scientists planned to reproduce its genetic traits.

Monday’s judgment in U.S. District Court in Des Moines ordered Mo to pay each company $212,500 in restitution, as well as forfeit two farms.

He also must report to prison in 90 days to serve his three-year sentence, after which he must report to immigration officials.