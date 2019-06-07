class="post-template-default single single-post postid-389364 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"

Man recovering after moose attack on northern Colorado ranch

BY AP | June 7, 2019
A 69-year-old man is recovering after a cow moose attacked him on a ranch in northern Colorado.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say the man, whose name and condition have not been released, was working near thick willow brush on a property outside of Nederland when the moose attacked him Thursday morning. He was taken to a hospital in Boulder.

Kristin Cannon, a CPW wildlife manager, says “does and cows can be aggressive when their fawns and calves are newborn and very vulnerable to predation.” Witnesses reported seeing the moose with a calf recently.

Wildlife officials say the attack does not appear to have been instigated by irresponsible behavior.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
