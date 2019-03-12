March Is Nutrition Month, A Time To Focus On What Really Matters Like Nourishing Our Families With Real Milk

WASHINGTON /PRNewswire/ — Eating breakfast is linked to a more nutritious diet, and including more of certain foods – like milk, yogurt, fruit and whole grains – is linked to the highest-quality diets of all, according to a study in the journal Nutrients.

In fact, researchers found that breakfast alone supplies about 20% of daily calories while providing more than 20% of key nutrients, like calcium, potassium and vitamin D. These are among the nutrients that Americans, including kids, are most often lacking. Did you know that one out of two children ages nine and older are falling short on calcium, vitamin D and potassium, and 75 percent of kids younger than nine are falling short on vitamin D and potassium? These nutrients are critical for kids’ growth.

An 8 ounce glass of real dairy milk includes B vitamins for energy, high-quality protein for lean muscle, vitamin A for a healthy immune system and five bone-building nutrients, including calcium, potassium and vitamin D.

“Serving your kids a nourishing breakfast with milk is an easy way to set them up for a great day. Dairy milk is the top food source for calcium, vitamin d and potassium – important nutrients that many kids don’t get enough of,” said board certified and practicing pediatrician, Dr. Ilan Shapiro. “I remind parents that serving a nutritious breakfast doesn’t have to be difficult, whether you are on the go or savoring the moment, simply adding a glass of milk can instantly boost the nutritional value of your meal,” added Dr. Shapiro.

For breakfast inspiration, like these delicious enfrijoladas, made by Chef Claudette Zepeda and more information on the important role of real dairy milk in a balanced diet, please visit FuertesConLehe.com.

