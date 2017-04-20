Marshall opens Garden City office

(GARDEN CITY, Kan.) – Congressman Roger Marshall opened his new Garden City district office on Wednesday with a ceremonial ribbon cutting and open house. The Garden City Chamber of Commerce was on hand for that event.

“I couldn’t be happier to open a new base of operations in Garden City,” Congressman Marshall said. “Garden City is a community on the rise, and full of great examples of innovation and growth in our district. Our office and staff in Garden City will be vital in keeping our finger on the pulse of Southwest Kansas.”

The office will be led by Deputy District Director, Becca Swender, and is located at 816 Campus Drive, Suite 500.

According to the Finney County Historical Museum, this is the first time the Big First has had a district office in Garden City.

Any Kansan with comments, concerns, questions or in need of assistance is encouraged to contact the Congressman’s office at the following link: https://marshall.house. gov/contact