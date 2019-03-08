class="post-template-default single single-post postid-370778 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

BY 3i Show News Release | March 8, 2019
Marshall to speak at 3i SHOW

DODGE CITY, Kan. — The public is invited to join U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall for an event at the 3i SHOW at the Western State Bank Expo Center in Dodge City at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 23rd.

“I look forward to returning to the 3i SHOW at Dodge City to speak with fellow Kansans about progress being made on trade discussions, implementation of the recently passed Farm Bill, and related issues.” Congressman Marshall said. “Agriculture is the lifeblood of the Big First, and I am proud to be your representation in Washington D.C.”

