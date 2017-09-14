McCuistion Joins Sorghum Checkoff as Animal Nutrition Director

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – The Sorghum Checkoff recently named Kim McCuistion, Ph.D., as the organization’s animal nutrition director.

In this role, McCuistion will assist with efforts relating to animal nutrition, market development and end-user relations.

“We are thrilled to welcome McCuistion to the Sorghum Checkoff,” said Florentino Lopez, Sorghum Checkoff executive director. “Given her skillset and experience, I am optimistic she will be a great resource in promoting sorghum and educating the industry on sorghum’s nutritional benefits for use in animal nutrition programs.”

Over the years, Dr. McCuistion has worked closely with the sorghum industry, utilizing sorghum products in grazing, feedlot and dairy cattle diets. Her dissertation work focused on forage sorghum in cattle diets, which was incorporated into decision support tools for beef and forage producers in the Texas Panhandle. Dr. McCuistion began her relationship with the Sorghum Checkoff as a member of the High Value Markets Committee in 2011 and has traveled to several international meetings on behalf of the U.S. Grains Council and Texas Grain Sorghum Producers.

“This is an exciting time to join the team at the Sorghum Checkoff,” McCuistion said. “I hope my efforts will lead to greater end-user demand for sorghum by highlighting how well it can fit in animal diets, and I hope to target high-value animal feed markets, sharing the benefits sorghum can bring to their operations.”

Most recently, McCuistion served as the Interim Dean of the Honors College at Texas A&M University – Kingsville. She maintained her connection to agriculture as a faculty member in the Department of Animal, Rangeland and Wildlife Sciences and the King Ranch Institute for Ranch Management. McCuistion taught courses focused on ruminant nutrition, equine management and cattle production systems. Most of her research has focused on the practical application of ranch-related projects, such as overlaying business principles with animal, rangeland and human resource management. McCuistion attended Texas A&M University to receiver her Bachelor of Science in Animal Science, Kansas State University to receive her Master’s of Science in Animal Science, and West Texas A&M University to complete her Ph.D. in Agriculture. McCuistion, her husband Brian and their three children live in Aledo, Texas.