Meat Institute Launches Product Center Detailing Nutritious Prepared Meat Product Choices

Washington D.C., —With tens of thousands of products available, theDC, March 7, 2018 number prepared meat product choices with categories such as bacon, hot dogs and deli meats is seemingly endless. Now a new resource aims to assist consumers and health professionals that are seeking products fitting particular nutrition profiles such as “low fat”, “reduced sodium” or “American Heart Association Certified.”

The North American Meat Institute today unveiled a new Product Center which catalogues more than 1500 products in 12 prepared meat categories that are lower in sodium or fat, American Heart Association Certified, natural or organic. Product categories include bacon, bologna, corned beef, ham, hot dogs, jerky/snack sticks, pastrami, roast beef, salami, sausage and sliced turkey.

“There’s no question that American consumers are enthusiastic about the great taste of prepared meats, but may not understand the excellent nutrition in these convenient products,” said Barry Carpenter, North American Meat Institute president and CEO. “Companies offer a wide array of choices and we are eager to help share these many options with our meat loving consumers so they can make items like deli meats, bacon and hot dogs healthy parts of their balanced diet.”

The Product Center is designed to be easily searchable for consumers and health professionals seeking more information about specific products or brands that they love. The majority of products also include a link to the brand’s website where users can find additional details including full nutrition profiles and more information on where to buy products. In addition, each category page features general nutrition information and links to more resources about each particular product.

The Product Center is one of several resources on meat and poultry nutrition at www.meatpoultrynutrition.org. The site also includes details on the various nutrients found in meat and theirbenefits in the diet, a research library featuring more than 100 studies outlining the nutrition benefits of meat and a meat nutrition quiz.