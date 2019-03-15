Members appointed to American Egg Board

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue today announced the appointment of nine members and 10 alternates to serve on the American Egg Board. Nine member appointees and nine alternates will serve two-year terms. One alternate appointee will serve the remaining one-year portion of a vacant position.

The appointed members and alternates are:

North Atlantic States

Chris Esbenshade, Lititz, Pa., member

Elliot Gibber, New York, N.Y., alternate member

Andrew Reich, Howell, Pa., member

Lake Wagner, Bristol, Va., alternate member

South Atlantic States

Gijs Schimmel, Lexington, Ga., member

Evan Lathem, Gainesville, Ga., alternate member

East North Central States

Steve Herbruck, Grand Rapids, Mich., member

Jeffrey, Cutler, Columbus, Ind., alternate member

Robert F. Gornichec, Centerburg, Ohio, member

Ted A. Greidanus, Mo., alternate member

West North Central States

Mindy Creighton Truex, Warsaw, Ind., member

Jason Ramsdell, Flandreau, S.D., alternate member

Benjamin Thompson, Pearl City, Ill., member

Sean P. Delano, Broken Arrow, Okla., alternate member

South Central States

Bruce Dooyema, Sioux Center, Iowa, member

Terry L. Baker, Wakefield, Neb., alternate member

Ross A. Dean, Des Moines, Iowa, alternate member (1-year term)

Western States

Anthony Demler, Ramona, Calif., member

David Elbel, College Station, Texas, alternate member

The American Egg Board is composed of 18 members and 18 alternates representing six areas and is authorized by the Egg Research and Consumer Information Act of 1974. Since 1966, Congress has authorized the establishment of 22 industry-funded research and promotion boards. They employ farmers and ranchers to leverage their own resources to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets, and conduct important research and promotion activities. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) provides oversight, paid for by industry assessments, which ensures fiscal accountability and program integrity.

More information about the board is available on the American Egg Board web page on the AMS website and on the American Egg Board website at www.aeb.org.