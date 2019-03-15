class="post-template-default single single-post postid-372469 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

Members appointed to American Egg Board

BY USDA | March 15, 2019
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue today announced the appointment of nine members and 10 alternates to serve on the American Egg Board. Nine member appointees and nine alternates will serve two-year terms. One alternate appointee will serve the remaining one-year portion of a vacant position.

The appointed members and alternates are:

North Atlantic States

  • Chris Esbenshade, Lititz, Pa., member
  • Elliot Gibber, New York, N.Y., alternate member
  • Andrew Reich, Howell, Pa., member
  • Lake Wagner, Bristol, Va., alternate member

South Atlantic States

  • Gijs Schimmel, Lexington, Ga., member
  • Evan Lathem, Gainesville, Ga., alternate member

East North Central States

  • Steve Herbruck, Grand Rapids, Mich., member
  • Jeffrey, Cutler, Columbus, Ind., alternate member
  • Robert F. Gornichec, Centerburg, Ohio, member
  • Ted A. Greidanus, Mo., alternate member

West North Central States

  • Mindy Creighton Truex, Warsaw, Ind., member
  • Jason Ramsdell, Flandreau, S.D., alternate member
  • Benjamin Thompson, Pearl City, Ill., member
  • Sean P. Delano, Broken Arrow, Okla., alternate member

South Central States

  • Bruce Dooyema, Sioux Center, Iowa, member
  • Terry L. Baker, Wakefield, Neb., alternate member
  • Ross A. Dean, Des Moines, Iowa, alternate member (1-year term)

Western States

  • Anthony Demler, Ramona, Calif., member
  • David Elbel, College Station, Texas, alternate member

The American Egg Board is composed of 18 members and 18 alternates representing six areas and is authorized by the Egg Research and Consumer Information Act of 1974. Since 1966, Congress has authorized the establishment of 22 industry-funded research and promotion boards. They employ farmers and ranchers to leverage their own resources to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets, and conduct important research and promotion activities.  The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) provides oversight, paid for by industry assessments, which ensures fiscal accountability and program integrity.

More information about the board is available on the American Egg Board web page on the AMS website and on the American Egg Board website at www.aeb.org.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited.
