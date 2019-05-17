Mental Health Resources

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Farmers and ranchers face uncertain times, which can lead to depression, stress, addictions and other mental/behavioral health concerns. Get the help you need.
Helplines:
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
- Crisis Text Line: Text “CONNECT” to 741741
Ag Behavioral Health:
The website of Michael Rosmann, rural psychologist, contains resources related to behavioral health for farmers and ranchers.
Recommended Videos/Webinars:
Mental/Behavioral Health Videos
- The Surprising Reality Of Depression And Suicide Among Farmers. Discussion of depression and suicide in farming community with special focus on the suicide of a Minnesota farmer and its affects on others.
- Green Blood Red Tears is a documentary about a Kentucky farmer who committed suicide. Ag-Culture Media, Middletown, Kentucky.
- Fierce Goodbye: Living in the Shadow of Suicide. Mennonite Media.
- Shadow Voices: Finding Hope in Mental Illness. Mennonite Media.
Mental/Behavioral Health Webinars
- “Mental Health First Aid” National AgrAbility Project
- “Stress Management on the Farm” MidAtlantic Women in Agriculture.
- “Rural Behavioral Health Learning Collaborative – Understanding the Opioid Crisis & Community Strategies” The TA Network and SAMHSA.