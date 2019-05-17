Mental Health Resources

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Farmers and ranchers face uncertain times, which can lead to depression, stress, addictions and other mental/behavioral health concerns. Get the help you need.

Helplines:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Crisis Text Line: Text “CONNECT” to 741741

Ag Behavioral Health:

www.agbehavioralhealth.com

The website of Michael Rosmann, rural psychologist, contains resources related to behavioral health for farmers and ranchers.

AFBF Rural Stress Poll

Recommended Videos/Webinars:

Mental/Behavioral Health Videos

Mental/Behavioral Health Webinars