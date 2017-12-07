Mexican Ambassador: 50% Chance NAFTA is Terminated

The Mexican Ambassador says there is a 50-50 chance that the North American Free Trade Agreement will be “terminated.”

Geronimo Gutierrez says there are tensions hanging over the three sides in the negotiations and that’s creating an air of uncertainty. The Hill Dot Com says despite that, he still thinks a deal to update the agreement can be done by next year. “In spite of differences, we’re communicating fluently, we’re engaging, and that’s important,” he tells CBS News. “In fact, I’m moderately convinced that we can still reach an agreement in the next few months.”

He also addressed the wall that the president wants to build along the U.S.-Mexican border, saying there’s no way his country will be paying for the wall. However, he says a tolling system was one thing that could be used to finance the construction. “There have been preliminary discussions on that matter and I think both sides are open,” he adds.