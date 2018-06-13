Mexican Sorghum Buyers to Visit Kansas, Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas –A team of Mexican grain importers and feed-millers from the National Association of Food Manufacturers for Animal Consumption (ANFACA) will visit the U.S. June 18-22, 2018, to tour major sorghum growing areas, develop new relationships as well as continue to strengthen existing relationships with U.S. suppliers.

The group of buyers selected by the U.S. Grains Council represents companies from central and northern Mexico, including the state of Jalisco, the number one livestock producing state in the country, Michoacán and Sonora. Mexico is the fourth largest producer of livestock feed worldwide accounting for 33.87 million metric tons. Of this total, Jalisco, Sonora and Michoacán contribute to a combined 31 percent of overall production.

“For years, Mexico has been a valued trading partner with the United States, and the ties between U.S. sorghum farmers and Mexican importers has only grown, due in large part to the importance of the North American Free Trade Agreement,” said Tom Sleight, president and CEO of the U.S. Grains Council. “This team visit is another example of why maintaining an open line of communication is important. Mexican buyers have the opportunity to see the full U.S. sorghum value chain – from crops in the field to elevators and port facilities – and trips like these encourage continued direct sales between the two countries.”

The tour will include visits to sorghum suppliers and producers, feed mills, elevators, a rail facility, an ethanol plant and the Port of Houston. The team’s visit will focus on U.S. sorghum production, marketing and export logistics in Texas and Kansas.

“This trade mission is a great reflection of how organizations like USGC, the Sorghum Checkoff and other state organizations, such as Texas Grain Sorghum Producers and Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission, work together to build and maintain market opportunities for U.S. producers,” said Florentino Lopez, Sorghum Checkoff executive director. “These buyers will leave with a better understanding of U.S. sorghum quality and production, helping build future sales to Mexico and increasing buyer trust.”

The country of Mexico accounted for $103 million in exports of U.S. sorghum,equating to 568,254 metric tons (22.4 million bushels), during the 2016-2017 marketing year. Mexico remains one of the chief importers of U.S. sorghum, only second to China in purchases.