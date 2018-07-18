Mexico and Canada Want NAFTA Conclusion This Year

Mexico and Canada want to wrap up the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement this year, according to the Hagstrom Report.

While in Washington, D.C. this week, The Mexican ambassador to the United States says the incoming Mexican president wants NAFTA to “be completed before he takes office on December 1.” An official from Canada said the nation would welcome completion of the agreement this year.

The talks, however, appear to stall and avoid highly contentious issues, while missing tentative deadlines repeatedly. For agriculture, Canada maintains that any proposed changes to Canada’s dairy supply management system are “unacceptable.”

Canada points out it is the second largest export market for U.S. dairy products after Mexico, and that the products enter Canada duty-free.