Mexico/Canada Removing Retaliatory Duties on Red Meat

The Mexican government published an official notice that Mexico has removed its retaliatory duties on U.S. pork. Canada’s Department of Finance announced that Canada will immediately eliminate the 10 percent tariff that Canada imposed on prepared beef items from the United States.

U.S. Meat Export Federation President and CEO Dan Halstrom says restoring duty-free access to the Mexican and Canadian markets is a tremendous breakthrough for the U.S. red meat industry.

“USMEF thanks President Trump and Ambassador Robert Lighthizer for reaching an agreement with Mexico and Canada on steel and aluminum tariffs,” Halstrom says. “We’re also grateful for Mexico and Canada’s lifting of retaliatory duties on U.S. red meat.” He says this will remove a significant obstacle for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

The USMEF says they’re hoping that all three countries will ratify the new North American trade agreement as soon as possible.