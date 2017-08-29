Mexico Won’t Negotiate NAFTA Via Twitter

Mexico declared over the weekend the nation would not negotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement via social media.

The announcement followed another post on Twitter by President Donald Trump calling NAFTA the “worst deal ever made.” Trump wrote on Twitter that Canada and Mexico were being “very difficult” and suggested he “may have to terminate” the trade agreement. Many dismissed Trump’s latest Twitter barrage as a negotiating ploy in advance of the second round of NAFTA talks, which are scheduled to take place in Mexico City next week, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Agriculture is among several industries that benefit from NAFA and have expressed concerns about the prospect of terminating the trade deal.